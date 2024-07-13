Diddy Allegedly Threatened To See Former Vibe Editor-In-Chief ‘Dead In The Trunk Of A Car’ After Heated Magazine Cover Dispute! Whoa!

Another shocking allegation has been made about Diddy…

In a new essay for The New York Times on Friday, former editor-in-chief for Vibe, Danyel Smith, claimed the disgraced rapper threatened her life after a heated argument over his magazine covers for the December 1997/January 1998 issues. The 59-year-old editor recalled that Diddy demanded to see the images before publication a few days after shooting the cover shots, inspired by the 1978 Warren Beatty film poster for Heaven Can Wait. However, it was against their policy at the time. When she told him no, he allegedly did not take it well! Danyel said:

“After I told him no, we heard that he planned to come to our office and force us to show him what we’d chosen — and to make us choose something else if he didn’t like what he saw.”

Related: Diddy Is STILL Flaunting Wealth & A Carefree Attitude — And His Alleged Victims Are PISSED!

Just in case, the veteran journalist alleged they created a safety plan for her if Diddy did show up at the offices in New York City. She noted the music mogul already “had a reputation for shaking tables” after being found guilty of criminal mischief in 1996 for threatening a New York Post photographer with a gun. There were also allegations he attacked a woman at his Bad Boy Records offices back then. So, to be better safe than sorry, they ensured Danyel would be OK if Diddy stepped foot in the Vibe building. Well, she sadly had to use the safety plan!

The Bad Boy Records founder did eventually stop by the offices to talk about the magazine covers, so Danyel was put into a cab to get away from him. However, she couldn’t avoid him for long. The following day, Danyel claimed she received a phone call from Diddy, who pushed to see the photos in advance. She once again denied the request due to the policy at Vibe. Rather than accepting it, though, Diddy allegedly threatened her. Danyel claimed:

“It was then that Combs told me, as I’ve retold hundreds of times over the years, that he would see me ‘dead in the trunk of a car.’”

OMG!!!

Who threatens to harm someone like this over a magazine cover? What the f**k! Danyel said she immediately told him “to take that threat back.” To which she remembered him replying:

“Take what back?”

And after giving a “vile laugh,” he allegedly added:

“‘[Expletive] you. I know where you are right now. Right on Lexington.’”

So scary! Danyel quickly contacted an attorney and threatened to take legal action against him. It was only then that Diddy faxed over an apology to her two hours later. However, that was not the end of the issue. Danyel went on to say the magazine servers were mysteriously stolen from the office not long after she argued with the record producer. Given the completed issue was on one of those servers, she noted it was believed his label was behind the robbery. Whoa. Fortunately, Vibe still released the magazine as their art director had it saved on a disk! They got super lucky.

As you know, this story comes amid the ongoing legal issues Diddy is dealing with lately. He faces several lawsuits from multiple people accusing him of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more. There’s also an ongoing federal criminal investigation into the sex trafficking allegations against him. Previously, the Coming Home artist vehemently denied the accusations. He has yet to speak out on the claim made by Danyel.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Danyel Smith/Instagram, Billboard/YouTube]