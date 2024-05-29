Diddy's Ex Yung Miami Now Says She Lied About His Weird Pee Kink! Really??

Yung Miami actually ISN’T as kinky as you thought… Or that’s at least what she wants you to believe!

All the way back in January of last year, the City Girls rapper revealed a wet ‘n’ wild — and very GOLDEN — bedroom kink she said she’s fond of. While playing a drinking game with Trina on her REVOLT talk show Caresha Please at the time, she told her guest:

“Take a shot if you like golden showers. I do. I just like it. It’s fun. You know, when you’re drunk … you can pee on me in the shower. It just depends on how the night [is] flowing.”

Fans immediately associated the NSFW act with Diddy, as she and the disgraced rapper went public with their romance seven months prior in June of 2022. Netizens even hilariously dubbed him “Pee Diddy.” But now, amid all his mounting legal issues, it sounds like the Twerkulator songstress is trying to backpedal a bit. And this definitely makes for some interesting timing to inject herself into the Diddy discourse again, to say the very least!

On Sunday, she took to X (Twitter) to ask fans why they “fell in love” with her. She got varying responses, but one in particular caught her eye enough to offer up a response. One user wrote, “When I found out you love getting pissed on.” And the 30-year-old quickly tried to set the record straight! She responded:

“I was playing! A n**** NEVER EVER PEE’D on me! I did that to promote my card game & it did exactly what I needed to do!!”

Hmmm…

But fans were NOT convinced! See some of their responses (below):

girl dont switch up now yk u was not lying — ???? (@shwnsthroatt) May 26, 2024

It wasn’t anything else you could’ve said girl. Idk i never heard anyone joke like that lol — Winter the ???? Fairy????????‍♀️ (@PrettyWinterDai) May 27, 2024

One user even dug up an old video of Miami admitting that she liked golden showers even BEFORE she was linked to Diddy! Oh really now?!?! See (below):

Stop lying this before Diddy and the card game.. you was pregnant with summer pic.twitter.com/vZptQnHnMo — Nas (@NasirLeigh) May 27, 2024

Inneresting…

Is this her way of trying to make the Bad Boy Records founder look better in the public eye amid the numerous lawsuits launched against him?? Or maybe to make herself look better, as she was named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones‘ lawsuit as one of Diddy’s alleged sex workers and drug mules? We think she’s trying to save face here either way, but the timing is definitely unexpected!

Thoughts?? Reactions?! Let us know in the comments down below!

