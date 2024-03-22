Disney Hired Drake Bell Child Molester AFTER His Conviction -- To Work On The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody!

Well, this is a horrifying extra bit of news following everything we’ve learned about Nickelodeon this week.

The Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV was mostly about Nick and its bevy of shows created by Dan Schneider. But there’s a horrifying connection to The Disney Channel, too. The man who molested Drake & Josh star Drake Bell worked for them as well. Only it was after his conviction.

Yes, Brian Peck was convicted in 2004. He pleaded no contest to one charge each of oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old. He had to register as a sex offender. And yet, just two years later he got a job on another kids’ show: The Suite Life of Zack and Cody!

Variety confirmed Peck was given a job acting on the show. His voice appeared in three episodes, playing the talking mirror…

Apparently he was working once again with two Drake & Josh alums, director Rich Correll and stage manager Beth Correll. Both Corrells were among the many TV cast and crew to write letters supporting Peck at his sentencing. Per Variety, Rich said it would be a pleasure to work with Peck again. Once again, we’re talking about his sentencing for sexual acts with a child. However, the Corrells told the Quiet on Set producers they had “no input or involvement in the casting.” Hmm.

In any case, once the network found out what happened, Peck’s voice on the episodes was replaced and his credit removed, per an insider. The trade also confirmed this was voiceover work so he was never on set with, nor did he have the opportunity to interact with, any child performers.

Still, the fact this could even happen, that a man convicted of such an act could wind up working on a children’s show again… Just unthinkable.

[Image via Investigation Discovery/Disney/Peacock/YouTube.]