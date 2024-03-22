Travis Kelce Made Big Change To NFL Routine To Accommodate Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce will do everything in his power to keep Taylor Swift safe — including making changes to his football routine!

As we’ve been following throughout last summer, Tay Tay has been a true sports WAG by attending her man’s games whenever she can — and the Kansas City Chiefs player made sure she was accommodated during those moments, according to his General Manager!

On the 3 and Out podcast earlier this month, Chiefs GM Brett Veach sat down with host John Middlekauf to talk all things KC. And of course, while speaking about KillaTrav, the topic of Mz. Swift came up. He revealed he has, surprisingly and sadly, “never met” the pop superstar! Why? Well, that’s the thing. He dished that the 34-year-old tight end tweaked some of the regular postgame rituals for the sake of his girl’s safety:

“That’s the first question I get from all of my immediate friends and family, ‘So what’s Taylor like?’ I’m like, ‘I’ve never met her.’ I mean she comes to the games and she’s up there [in a suite], and typically families come down [to the locker room area] to see the players. Travis goes up to see her, so I’ve seen her in passing.”

Aww! With all the media and photogs that tend to swarm locker rooms after games, it’s sweet he’d change up his postgame routine so she could avoid that.

Related: Swifties Think Travis Accidentally Hinted He’s Buying Taylor A Ring!

But Brett also assured that there’s a “lot of respect” of Travis and Taylor’s relationship within the team — and just as the NFL star has said before, things have been kept very private:

The only time that we realize it is when we’re looking at our phones during the TV timeout and CBS is zooming in on Taylor, you’re reminded that they’re together. But Travis is a straight pro and the guys treat him like that … [Kelce] doesn’t talk about it, players don’t talk about it. You’d think you’d hear the songs at practice and all the guys getting on him, this and that. But there’s such a high amount of respect for each other in this locker room.”

But of course, the GM hopes to meet T-Swizzle one day:

“It’s been a wild ride. And, you know, listen, maybe Travis will bring her around every now and then.”

Too sweet! Taylor really seems to be in a good environment and surrounded by a lot of respect — not just from Travis, but everyone!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]