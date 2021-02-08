Disney+ Drops Action-Packed The Falcon And The Winter Solider Trailer — WATCH!

Are you ready?

Amid the hubbub of Super Bowl Sunday, Disney+ released the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ new TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! And judging from the two minute clip, fans are in for a dramatic treat!

With butting-head characters Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) leading the series, it’s clear their opposing personalities will add some tension as they attempt to work together to stop Civil War villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl). The antagonist teases his evil plan, saying:

“Superheroes cannot be allowed to exist. I have no intention to leave my work unfinished.”

Yikes! Another major reveal is the first look at Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter teaming up with the boys, and totally kicking ass!!

Hold on tight for the action-packed trailer (below)!

Yet another reason to be hyped for March! Thoughts on the series teaser, readers?

[Image via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube]