Disney’s Baymax! Sparks Outrage Amongst Conservatives For Depicting Trans Man Buying Period Products

Conservatives are once again losing their minds over Disney incorporating LGBTQIA+ representation.

Earlier this week, right-wing writer Christopher T. Rufo revealed he “obtained leaked video” from an episode of Baymax! (a new spinoff series on Disney+ based on the beloved robot from Big Hero 6) that featured a transmasculine character shopping in the tampon aisle. And of course, the leaked scene, which is under a minute, immediately sparked outrage amongst conservatives on Twitter.

The scene in question happens in the third episode when a 12-year-old girl named Sofia heads into the all-gender restroom and discovers that she got her period for the first time moments before she was set to perform at the school talent show. Freaking out, she shouts at Baymax:

“I wasn’t prepared for this! And the dispenser’s empty! And I don’t even have a thing! A tampad. A pad-pon. A maxi-pad-pon with wings?”

Baymax, who specializes in healthcare, heads to the supermarket to retrieve the necessary period products for the youngster. While at the store, he seeks some advice from several shoppers on which pad options to choose, including from a transgender man who is seen wearing a shirt with the transgender pride flag. The character says:

“I always get the ones with wings.”

Now, this is a huge and important moment! Not only is it rare for networks and streaming services to even show sexual health such as periods on a series, let alone children’s shows, but Baymax! stepped it up in demonstrating that many people menstruate – and not just cisgender women.

And while many people on social media loved seeing this representation from Disney, of course, there were conservatives and transphobic trolls who slammed the company for imposing a “woke” agenda on children. As Christopher tweeted, he found the show was “part of Disney’s plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality.” Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton also wrote:

“This is so sick and weird. We have to protect kids from the sick adults who want to sexualize them and let them be kids.”

One social media user simply replied to Christopher saving their kids would feel “uncomfortable” discussing someone’s period in general, writing:

“People are reading this and telling me I’m a bad parent because my 15 [year-old] boy isn’t comfortable discussing a woman’s cycle like it’d be a badge of honor for me if he did. Sorry? Have you met 15 yros? Mine talks about computers, politics, food, & memes. And paintball. I love it.”

What the f**k. Seriously?!

However, many fans soon flooded social media to defend the show, praising it for having LGBTQIA+ representation and openly discussing periods. See the responses (below):

“Saying that periods are about sexuality is what sexualizes children. It’s a bodily function, and we should talk about it more and be embarrassed by it less.” “op needs to shut up because this clip makes me so happy. There’s no talking around the topic and using substitute words, there’s a dad who’s unashamed to help his daughter, the trans character is comfortable, everyone is supportive. More of this please” “wait why is this upsetting?? didnt tadashi create baymax to be a healthcare robot? why are they mad over periods” “Why y’all mad that the health care robot is talking about health. He’s literally doing his job” “The trans community is now ride or die for Baymax, our inflatable ally.” “This is amazing! It’s sooo cool to see a show talk openly about periods and how everyone is being so supportive about it! Baymax works in health and it’s good that he learns this! Seeing a Trans man being included is also amazing! This clip makes me happy!”

We cannot say this enough, but this is such an important moment for trans representation and just normalizing education about menstruation. Reactions to the scene, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

