Listen To This: Wistful Lullabies!

dodie is your favorite singer’s favorite artist! I have no information to back up that claim, but she’s one of music’s best kept secrets that we wish weren’t!

She deserves to be much bigger!

The British artist eschews all sonic rules. She’s not making songs for radio or playlists or TikTok.

This is how she expresses herself and her music is so expressive!

This is pop if it were a ballet directed by Aaron Sorkin!

Check out the intoxicating, edgy and smooth Special Girl above.

Then CLICK HERE for more music from dodie!