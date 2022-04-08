Man Arrested & Put On No-Fly List For Allegedly Masturbating HOW MANY TIMES During Flight?!

A man is facing federal charges — and he’s been banned from Southwest Airlines for life — after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating on a flight into Phoenix over the weekend. Multiple times!

The Phoenix Police Department arrested Antonio Sherrodd McGarity at Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday, as soon as Southwest Airlines Flight 3814 landed in the city on arrival from Seattle. According to People, who obtained the criminal complaint, McGarity allegedly “pulled down his pants and masturbated in front of a female passenger at least four times.”

WHAT?!?! He went full Louis C.K.?! How did they let him do this more than once? Starting to rethink that whole duct tape thing, huh??

The allegations against McGarity center on his apparent in-seat activities during the three-hour flight. The complaint states that the trouble begin almost immediately after take-off, and got worse from there for the unfortunate woman sitting next to him during the trip:

“McGarity was seated in seat 11F and the female witness was seated in seat 11E. Shortly after taking off, and while the aircraft was in the air, McGarity exposed his penis by pulling down his pants and shorts and began masturbating. At some point during the flight, McGarity fell asleep and the female witness got up and advised the flight crew about the incident.”

Thankfully, after McGarity fell asleep, the woman sprung into action, snapping photos of the man and telling flight attendants what was going on.

Southwest staffers then immediately moved her elsewhere:

“She was moved to another seat on the aircraft.”

Upon landing, McGarity was immediately questioned by the Phoenix PD, and the FBI. The criminal complaint states that he allegedly did admit to the acts of masturbation, but supposedly claimed the woman seated in 11E told him that “it really doesn’t matter” if he masturbated on the plane. Uhhh…

He apparently took that supposed conversation as an invitation, and reported to authorities that he thought it was “kind of kinky” to do the act. What. The. F**k?!?!

Now McGarity is facing charges for lewd, indecent or obscene acts on an aircraft. He could land in prison for 90 days, and be forced to pay a $500 fine, if convicted. Southwest Airlines immediately went a step further, banning him from the carrier for life. They explained their decision in a statement to People (below):

“On April 2, crewmembers received a report of inappropriate behavior during a flight from Seattle to Phoenix. Upon learning of the event, the crew immediately responded to the incident and re-seated the reporting passenger for the remainder of the flight. The captain also requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon arrival. We immediately placed the passenger who exhibited the lewd behavior on our No-Fly List, resulting in a lifetime ban from traveling on Southwest Airlines.”

So crazy! That poor woman. Honestly, what would compel someone to allegedly do something like that on an airplane?! The “kinky” comment is absurd, of course. But seriously — WTF is wrong with people??

