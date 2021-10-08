Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Slams His Brian Laundrie Hunt: 'He Needs To Back Off'

Dog the Bounty Hunter said he joined the hunt for Brian Laundrie in order to bring justice for Gabby Petito — but secret agendas may sour one’s view on it!

That’s what his estranged daughter, Cecily Chapman, thinks. In an interview with The Sun, the 28-year-old dismissed the famed bounty hunter’s high-profile pursuit of the 23-year-old fugitive, calling it nothing more than a “publicity stunt”!

Related: Cassie Laundrie Speaks Out About Her Parents’ Involvement In Brian’s Disappearance

She explained to the outlet:

“He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it. It’s just a publicity stunt. That’s really what it is.”

Um… ouch!

As we’ve been reporting, Dog (real name Duane Chapman) has seemingly been on the front lines of the search for Laundrie, claiming that tipsters have been leading him in the right direction. But Cecily isn’t buying it: she laughed off Dog’s claims of making breakthroughs in the case, and said the footage of the reality star wading in swamp water “looks totally staged.”

Related: Florida Hiker Has ‘No Doubt’ He Met Brian On Appalachian Trail

Referencing the energy drink Dog allegedly found at Florida’s Fort De Soto Park, where Brian went with his parents after coming back from his cross-country trip without Petito, she quipped:

“What, you found a Monster Energy can? What does that do for anyone?”

Cecily went on to question how Dog was financing the hunt, while referencing the reports that the father-of-twelve has been shopping a potential new reality TV show (which his old network, A&E, reportedly passed on). She shared:

“A real network would be aware of the situation and I’m pretty sure everyone knows that this is a f**ing publicity stunt.”

She also dismissed the chances of him finding Laundrie before law enforcement, insisting:

“To be completely honest with you, the FBI is never going to let Dog the Bounty Hunter catch Brian anyway — the FBI is way too prideful for that.”

We should note: Dog and Cecily have been beefing as of late, with the reality star claiming Cecily — whom he adopted after marrying her late mother, Beth — and his daughter Bonnie have been working with disgruntled former employees of his.

But does she make a good point here? Should this ONLY be seen as a publicity stunt? If Dog actually finds Brian, does it even matter what his intentions were? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Dog the Bounty Hunter/Gabby Petito/Instagram]