Dog Influencer Dead At 40 After Driving Motorcycle Off Cliff

An influencer in Brazil has passed away following a tragic accident. He was 40 years old.

According to The Sun on Tuesday, Gideone Felix had been riding on his motorcycle with his wife on a highway near the municipality of Itapebi in the Brazilian state of Bahia. But when the social media personality took a curve too fast on the motorway, he suddenly lost control of the bike and sent the couple flying over the cliff.

The unidentified woman was injured and rushed to a hospital in the municipality of Eunapolis. She’s thankfully in stable condition. However, Gideone sadly did not make it following the fall off the cliff. He was pronounced dead at the scene after having suffered severe head trauma. So, so awful.

For those who don’t know, Gideone was a popular content creator boasting more than 194,000 followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on TikTok. He gained fame for sharing videos of his beloved dogs — Big, Rico, Paçoca, and Pipoca. Since the news of his death broke, fans have flooded his social media accounts to express their heartbreak. See some of the tributes (below):

“Unbelievable!! God comfort everyone and the beloved dogs!” “No one is prepared for such a sudden death, my condolences to everyone, and the family.” “I found out yesterday about the owner’s passing… At the time I thought about the pets. May God comfort his family, friends, and us, his followers, who were mesmerised by this beautiful family.”

Our hearts breaks for this family! We’re keeping Gideone’s wife in our thoughts as she recovers from her injuries and mourns this loss. May he rest in peace…

