Dog Shoots Hunter Dead In Freak Accident

This is so sad!

A man was killed in a freak accident… after a dog accidentally shot him! Yes, the dog was the killer!

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas, on Saturday morning at around 10 a.m. local time, deputies responded to a 911 call in the area of 80th Street South and River Road, north of Geuda Springs, which is close to the Oklahoma state line. Once on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound after a freak hunting accident — seemingly caused by a dog!

Related: Kylie Jenner Dragged For ‘Disturbing’ Lion Head Dress — But PETA Approves?!

According to KSNW on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced the victim was 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita. CBS affiliate KWCH-DT reported that he was sitting in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck that was carrying hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat. A dog, belonging to the owner of the vehicle, then stepped on a rifle in the back. Horrifyingly, the rifle fired a single round — and the bullet struck the victim in the front seat! According to the sheriff’s office, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Wellington Fire, and EMS all arrived at the scene to help. They told the outlet:

“Responding units arrived within minutes of the 911 call and started CPR.”

Unfortunately, the medical team’s efforts weren’t enough and the victim “died of his injuries” at the scene of the shooting, ABC affiliate KAKE reported. Authorities have not clarified whether the dog belonged to the victim, if there was anyone else present at the time of the accidental shooting, or if the car was moving at the time, but the investigation is reportedly closed. The sheriff’s office has not responded to People‘s request for comment.

Related: Logan Paul’s Pet Pig Pearl Found Abandoned In A Field & Near Death

Such a scary, freak accident. Sadly, this is just one of the reported 101 unintentional shootings that have taken place in this country since the new year began, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. Last year, there were more than 1,600 unintentional shootings recorded, per the non-profit organization’s website.

Other heartbreaking data shows in the first three weeks of 2023, there have been more than 2,400 gun deaths in the US. Jeez. So devastating. We’re not even out of January yet. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends as they mourn this shocking loss. R.I.P.

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]