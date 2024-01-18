Doja Cat’s Mom Accuses Pop Star's Brother Of Knocking Out Her Teeth! WTF?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Doja Cat’s mom is making some serious allegations about the pop star’s brother.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the Kiss Me More singer’s momma Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer filed for a temporary restraining order against her own son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini — who is Doja’s 30-year-old big brother. But the cautionary step wasn’t just for herself…

She says that the Agora Hills songstress also needs protection from Raman, claiming he’s been physically and verbally abusive to her. Specifically, she claims he’s banged up the star singer and performer pretty badly — leaving cuts, bruises, and has even KNOCKED OUT DOJA’S TEETH.

WTF?!

Beyond that, Deborah claims Raman has also destroyed some of the Planet Her artist’s personal belongings, and is verbally abusive toward her “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic].” She says because of him, Doja feels “unsafe and traumatized.”

How awful…

As for herself, Deborah — who has had a restraining order against Raman in the past — claims he’s abused and threatened her on several occasions over the past year, with the last case coming as recently as earlier this month.

According to the outlet, the judge approved a protection order for her, with a hearing for a permanent restraining order slated for the future. But!! The judge did not approve one for the Woman singer as well — declaring instead that she needs to be the one to file for herself.

Regardless, we really hope Doja gets the protection she needs in this alleged situation. This is really scary.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

