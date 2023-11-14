Doja Cat SLAMS 'Stupid' Fans For Accusing Her Of Blackface In New Video!

Doja Cat is clapping back at critics.

Over the weekend, the Kiss Me More singer posted an Instagram clip of herself being interviewed by her Scarlet alter-ego, whom fans have come to know as being covered from head to toe in red paint — a common theme among the visuals for her latest album of the same name.

However, whether it was the lighting, the color grading, or just human error, many fans accused the 28-year-old of Blackface for the character. In the clip, Scarlet asked Doja “a silly question” — “Do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?” Doja, of course, has received flack for bad-mouthing her fans online over the past few months, and so leaning into the drama, we hear her inner monologue say:

“I hate my fans” “My fans are dumb”

Before she said out loud, “Yeah.” See (below):

Like we said, netizens quickly began accusing her of blackface in the mock interview. See (below):

Doja Cat been in racist chat rooms too long. That girl doing blackface smh. The fall off is crazy. Looks wise & sanity https://t.co/1KRSi3GLdy — Philly Fanatic (@PhillyPhanaticv) November 12, 2023

tell me it’s supposed to be blood and not blackface @DojaCat https://t.co/koNOLcF3an — it girl, interrupted (@housemargiela) November 12, 2023

I hope that this is Doja Cat with blood covering her face and not fucking blackface. I swear if it’s blackface ???????????????????????? https://t.co/tSSsycABOy — S ???????? (@SSadiW8) November 11, 2023

why is doja cat on my timeline in blackface? pic.twitter.com/SYVAps9bsB — dainty gyal suki (@sukiisukii18) November 12, 2023

But Doja wasn’t about to let that go… In response, she uploaded a Story post of four pics of the Scarlet persona undeniably colored in red, and wrote:

“YOU HAVE TO BE … A VERY SPECIAL KIND …. OF F**KING STUPID”

Take it for what you will, this is what the Scarlet persona looks like with different lighting. And a, um, different choice in outfit…

We wonder what fans will have to say to THAT! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

