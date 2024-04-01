Doja Cat Addresses Hateful Commenters Who Compared Her Natural Hair To 'Pubes'

Doja Cat is speaking out after some so-called fans hurled some pretty nasty comments her way.

Over the weekend, the Agora Hills singer surprised fans with news that she has a brand new single set to drop this Friday off the heels of her September album Scarlet. She announced the exciting news on Instagram, revealing its title is Masc alongside a brief snippet. Doja also debuted the record’s cover art, which is a close-up shot of her curly blonde hair. See (below):

Unfortunately, folks online have been giving her hell for it.

In her comments, which she’s since turned off, nasty trolls were comparing her tight natural curl pattern to all sorts of mean things… sheep’s wool, carpet, popcorn… and yes, pubes. Like, WTF! And Doja, who’s struggled with her hair in the past, is clearly affected by it — so much so she addressed it in an IG Live.

In the clip, obtained by @HollywoodUnlocked, the 28-year-old told fans:

“I’m seeing a pattern. I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comments section of people saying, is that — is my hair pubic hair? Is it carpet, or is it sheep’s wool? And it’s not even questions, some people being like, ‘That’s what it is.’ But, like, people comparing my hair to sheep, and pubes, and carpet, and popcorn, and s**t like that. We gotta move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow.”

That’s so f**ked up — and not to mention racist! Making fun of her natural curly hair as a Black woman? Not cool!

Seriously! How does anyone who even knows who Doja is not know how sensitive a matter Black women’s hair is?? She added:

“I can’t tell you what to do because I’m not your f**king parents, you know what I mean? I don’t want to say too much.”

We’re honestly kinda floored here. This is the kind of racism you’d see in a movie from the ’90s and be like, Man, good thing everyone knows better than that now! And yet, here we are in 2024 still dealing with this kind of crap. Oof.

Just earlier this month, the Paint the Town Red singer deactivated her account because of the way people “spoke to” and “treated” her on the app. No wonder, seeing this crap!

