Doja Cat Deactivates Instagram Because Of How She’s ‘Spoken To On Here And Treated’ By Fans!

Doja Cat is over being mistreated on social media.

On Saturday, the Agora Hills singer took to Instagram to give fans an update on her state of mind, and revealed that the way she’s “treated” online is unacceptable. Hmm. And because of it, she needed to deactivate her account! Whoa!

Related: Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Sending ‘Hateful Messages’ Amid New Music!

In a caption alongside a photo of a crab claw holding a cigarette, the 28-year-old wrote:

“hey i’m gonna deactivate because im not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves.”

She later edited the post to give a bit more context, adding:

“i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel this is getting to be too much. the way im spoken to on here and treated makes me have f**ked up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”

Wow! She must have been getting some pretty nasty messages to get to the point where she felt like she needed to deactivate. We all know Doja has an inneresting back-and-forth with fans, but maybe it was just getting to be too much to handle?

This all comes after fans began speculating that the Say So singer had split from her boyfriend J. Cyrus, as she was allegedly seen on the celebrity dating app Raya. There’s been no confirmation, but if that were to be true, we could see how taking a social media break might be necessary for her. Ugh!!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Apple Music/YouTube]