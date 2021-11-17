RHONY's Dorinda Medley Pays Tribute To Late Husband 10 Years After His Passing

Dorinda Medley is grieving on the anniversary of the loss of her beloved.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum published a touching pair of posts to her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Tuesday reflecting on the 10-year anniversary of the death of her husband, Richard Medley.

As RHONY fans no doubt know, Richard died on November 16, 2011 at the age of 60 due to liver failure. The noted financial consultant and Dorinda had been married for more than four years at the time of his passing.

The 56-year-old reality TV alum shared photos from the couple’s 2007 wedding day, including one in which Richard appears to be giving a toast.

As you can see (below) in her post on Twitter, Dorinda marveled at the remembrance of Richard calling her his “True North” during that moment, sharing her own well-wishes and love for her late spouse:

“Dorinda, You are My True North” 10 years ago my husband, Richard H Medley, my friend and my partner, passed away

I now look to him as my “True North” and know that he is still protecting, guiding, and watching over me.

I will always love you pic.twitter.com/KTHYtCXODH — Dorinda Medley (@DorindaMedley) November 16, 2021

The Bravo-lebrity shared similar nostalgic old pictures on Instagram, too, but also added a new video showing a tree at her iconic Blue Stone Manor home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

In the clip, as you can see in the carousel post (below), the tree has been adorned with flowers and wind chimes in honor of the late financial adviser and noted hedge fund manager:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley)

Ten years on, and the love and grief still clearly comes from the heart.

Sending all our support to Dorinda as she gets through this difficult anniversary while lovingly and gracefully honoring her own late “True North.”

