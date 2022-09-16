Drag Queen Valencia Prime Collapses & Dies Mid-Performance

A transgender drag queen known as Valencia Prime tragically passed away Monday night during one of her performances.

According to what Lieutenant Eric McLauren told USA Today on Friday, the woman who referred to herself as “Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva” was performing at Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar located in Philly’s Midtown Village neighborhood when she collapsed onstage. Police were quickly alerted and were at the scene around 11:15 p.m. Monday night. Medical first responders transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

She was only 25. Just awful…

The bar took to Instagram to mourn the death of the drag queen. The business posted a photo that read:

“Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity. We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage.”

The comments were flooded with love for Valencia. She truly meant a lot to her friends, family, and the community alike:

“I love you forever Valencia Very sad to hear- was a pleasure meeting miss mama rip angel, you were truly loved the brightest light in the room Seeing how many people loved her makes my heart feel a little better.. forever a queen. Thank you Tabu for treating her like royalty”

She truly meant a lot to so many. It’s just heartbreaking she’s gone…

A commenter who says they’re a cousin of Prime took time to thank everyone for their kind words:

“I just want to say thank you guys for y’all kind words about my cousin. It truly means a lot. We are all so hurt and shocked over losing her. This was totally unexpected for all of us. Thank y’all so much for loving her and embracing her and making her feel welcomed. I’m in tears reading all y’all comments. It means a lot. Peace and Paradise Baby.”

You can see the full post (below):

Timaree Schmit, a sexuality educator and burlesque performer, took to Twitter to mourn the loss of her friend:

“This community has suffered so much loss in the last few years. Valencia Prime was a talent and a delightful person. Rest in power, babe.”

So, so sad…

According to what a Philadelphia Police Department rep told TMZ Friday, the young woman died of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity. According to Lt. McLauren, an autopsy will also be performed Friday by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the cause of death.

A GoFundMe has been opened to cover Valencia’s final expenses on behalf of a family friend. Proceeds will go directly to her mother and the rest of her family:

“We would love for the community to help her mother and the rest of her family give her the proper memorial we know she deserves.”

If you’d like to donate, you can find the link here. Such a devastating loss, we’re sending love and light to Valencia’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

R.I.P.

