Drake Bell Claims He Learned About Wife's Divorce Filing Online As He Releases New Music Video

You may have heard the news on Thursday that Drake Bell was getting divorced. Well, guess what? Him, too! The Nickelodeon star says he learned the same way as you did — after reading a report about it online. Ouch…

The former child star-turned-recording artist dropped that jaw-dropping detail very early on Friday morning when he dropped a new music video for his song Going Away.

The 36-year-old star took to Twitter just after midnight on Friday to spill the shocking tidbit that he only found out Janet Von Schmeling had filed for divorce from an online news report. As you can see (below), the Drake & Josh alum confirmed he found out about the pending divorce in a TMZ post. And then he smartly shared a link to his brand-new music video:

I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ…check out my new song https://t.co/34cYh4JsMA — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 21, 2023

Damn!!

Hey, as far as the music video goes, all publicity is good publicity, we suppose. He certainly brought our attention to the tweet!

The song was clearly written and produced before Drake had any inkling something was wrong with his marriage, which apparently broke up back in September. In the track, he sings about moving his family to an island, and croons that he’s “going away” and “done with this f**king scene” while mentioning paparazzi photogs and Hollywood probz.

You can see that for yourself in the vid (below):

Inneresting…

Seems like it’s Janet who’s escaping her Hollywood probz — number one being Drake Bell.

As we’ve been reporting, it’s been quite a month for Bell. He and Von Schmeling reportedly had a “falling out” last week over a custody agreement, after which he sent some upsetting messages to his brother. He was reported “missing and endangered” by police departments in Florida, who rushed immediately to track him down at the time — only to learn he had just gone to sleep for the night without his phone nearby and was thankfully unharmed.

Just days after the self-harm scare, Von Schmeling filed for divorce from the television star, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the relationship’s fracture. As we’ve been reporting, Drake and Janet were married for roughly four years after secretly tying the knot at some point back in 2019. They share a two-year-old son, Wyatt Bell, who was born in late 2021. Now, per the divorce docs, Von Schmeling is seeking primary legal custody of that child while also wishing to grant Drake visitation rights. She is also going after spousal support amid the tumultuous split.

At this point, we’re just happy Drake is OK again after that missing person issue earlier this month. Clearly, there’s a lot going on in his life right now. And, uh, congrats on the new music video?

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Janet Von Schmeling/Instagram/Drake Bell/YouTube]