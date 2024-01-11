My Favorite Invention At CES 2024 In Las Vegas! | Perez Hilton

We took a mental health day and headed down to CES in Las Vegas to check out @ChillTheaters and enjoy some Taylor Swift! Perez needed this!!! He also needs someone to go out with him because this would be the cutest date night activity! Chill Theaters is launching this month in the San Francisco Bay Area. Their website is already taking reservations! And, they plan to expand to Vegas, Los Angeles and Austin later this year! What movie would U want to watch here? We gotta do this for P’s birthday to host a Showgirls screening party! Not kidding!!!