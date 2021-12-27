Watch Dwayne Johnson Surprise His Mom With A New Car For Christmas In Emotional Video!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has outdone himself — again!

The Jumanji star had a very special surprise in store for his mother, Ata Johnson, this Christmas, and the reveal left no dry eye in sight! The Red Notice actor teamed up with his daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 3, to gift his momma a brand new car for the big holiday! The 49-year-old documented the process, revealing the emotional moment Ata first laid eyes on her new vehicle in the driveway.

In a video posted to the former wrestler’s Instagram account on Sunday, Dwayne’s daughters stand outside as they count down from three before cheering, “Merry Christmas!” His mom then opens her eyes to see a new Cadillac with a big red bow on top, even staring in disbelief for a moment before bursting into tears! Check out the heartfelt moment (below)!

Aww!!

The Rock was just as overwhelmed over the gift, too, reflecting in the caption:

“This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few ugly cries in.”

As seen in a series of photos (above), Johnson’s kids joined their grandmother in the vehicle to check it out, something that brought so much joy to the whole family. The Black Adam lead added:

“Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken”

Knowing how privileged he is to be able to surprise the 73-year-old with such an expensive gift, the performer mused:

“I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more.”

Where are the tissues?!? That was too sweet!!

As Perezcious readers might recall, this isn’t the first time the Fast & Furious franchise alum has showered the momma with a life-changing gift. Back in 2018, he gifted Ata a brand new house! Incredible!! There’s almost no one who understands the spirit of giving more than this celeb!

