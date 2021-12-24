Must Try Easy Holiday Recipes From Your Fave Celebs!

Looking for a new recipe to try today? Well… search no further than your fave celebs’ homes!

We’ve complied a list of the most delicious, simple, and fun recipes, co-signed by some of your favorite stars! And do not fret, the ingredient list is basic and you probably have everything you need in your pantry already!

So, let’s get cooking…

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Potato & Apple Latkes with Smoked Salmon

These festive Hanukkah treats by Gwyneth Paltrow are easy to make and super delicious. Think sweet meets salty — and who doesn’t love FRIED POTATO?! Get the recipe HERE!

Dolly Parton’s Delectable Cinnamon Bread

Nothing is sweeter than Dolly Parton! Well, maybe her mouth-watering pull apart cinnamon bread! Get the recipe HERE!

Joanna Gaines’ Friendsgiving Casserole

While this dish has a Thanksgiving flare, it’s the perfect cozy Christmas meal. It has every holiday ingredient to warm you from the inside out. Get the recipe HERE!

Chrissy Teigen’s Crispy Parmesan Waffle

You KNOW we’re down with savory sweet, and this Christmas morning recipe by Chrissy Teigen does the trick! Get the recipe HERE!

Patti Labelle’s Macaroni & Cheese

Miss Patti can COOK! This might be the best mac and cheese you’ll ever have. Get the recipe HERE!

The Rock’s World Famous Pancakes

Very basic, very delicious! This will be sure to satisfy those post-present opening cravings! Get the recipe HERE!

Meghan Markle’s Zucchini Bolognese

Not a traditional holiday food… But if it’s good enough for Meghan Markle, it’s good enough for us! Get the recipe HERE!

Grandma Dorothea’s Buttermilk Biscuits

This comes from Reese Witherspoon‘s grandma! Get the recipe HERE!

Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta

This spicy cheesy dish is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face! And Gigi Hadid makes it regularly! Get the recipe HERE!

2 Chainz Garlic Mashed Potatoes

This rapper can cook! His mashed potatoes absolutely smack! Get the recipe HERE!

That’s all folks!

Merry whatever you celebrate! Let us know if you try one of these recipes in the comments (below)! Happy cooking!

