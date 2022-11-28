Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Tries To Redeem Himself At 7-Eleven Where He Used To Steal!

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may not be proud of his past wrongdoings, he sure is ready to right them now!

In a Sunday Instagram upload, the 50-year-old pro wrestler-turned-movie star confessed to stealing Snickers candy bars from a specific 7-Eleven in Hawaii. The big twist? He made this reveal all while standing in that exact store! He explained to fans in his video:



“When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one. That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

Johnson then proceeded to do just that, loading up every last bar into a brown paper bag before telling the clerk:

“I’m going to leave these here. If someone looks like they’re stealing Snickers, give them these then they won’t steal.”

Not to be totally cynical, paying for Snickers now to give away isn’t the same as paying the store back for all the chocolate bars he stole… But hey, we’re sure that 7-Eleven is just happy for the free publicity. An appearance by The Rock would cost a lot more than a few candy bars! LOLz!

The Jumanji star also shared his goodwill by paying for the items of everyone in the store, totaling a cool $298. He admitted:

“I have been waiting decades to do what I’m getting ready to do now.”

He then added in an additional post:

“Stealing Snickers + 7-11 = exorcising old demons”

Looks to us like he’s pretty satisfied!

