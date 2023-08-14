Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is ‘Completely Heartbroken’ Over Deadly Hawaii Wildfires

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is “heartbroken” over Hawaii’s “complete destruction.”

On Sunday, the Black Adam star took to Instagram to speak on the devastating wildfires spreading throughout the tropical islands as the death toll tragically continues to rise. He opened his video:

“Hey everybody. I know that by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands — island of Maui — and I am completely heartbroken over this, and I know all of you are too.”

The Moana voice actor continued:

“Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire, hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking. Thank you guys around the world for all of your love and your support, and your light, and prayers. Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii.”

The 51-year-old shared a link in his bio for those who “want to donate,” adding:

“I have been speaking with organizations on the ground, with boots on the ground, and I will continue to get as much information as possible. There are so many needs.”

Johnson also shared a slew of images showing off the devastation around the island, which you scroll through (below):

According to NBC, the death toll rose to 96 as of Monday morning. Completely tragic.

Johnson, who notably grew up in Hawaii, added in his caption:

“Heartbroken but our faith and mana is strong. First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you. All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time. Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong. More to come. @hawaiicommunityfoundation”

We have to say, The Rock’s compassion and concern are a far cry from Paris Hilton’s latest antics… As Perezcious readers may have seen, the hotel heiress and her hubby Carter Reum are facing serious backlash after they were spotted carelessly enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Maui — just 30 miles from the devastation where locals are losing their homes, livelihood, and loved ones. All tourists have been asked to leave the island so all resources can be provided to those in need. Aquaman star Jason Momoa wrote on IG Saturday:

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. Do not travel. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those affected on the island. Share your support in the comments down below.

