Moana 2 First Teaser Is HERE! You're Welcome!

Make way, make way! For the Moana 2 teaser!

Disney has given us our first look at the sequel to one of the biggest and best movies of the past decade! Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are back for a new adventure set to hit theaters on November 27!

Photos: Selena Gomez Shares New Pics From Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel!

This time the plot seems to have something to do with uniting the tribes from other islands. A synopsis from Disney teases:

“Three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui. Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

You know what, though? You’ll get the best feel from just living in it for nearly two minutes! Ch-ch-check it out (below)! You’re welcome!

[Image via Disney/YouTube.]