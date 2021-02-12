Meghan Markle Celebrates Legal Win Over Associated Newspapers: 'We Have All Won'

Meghan Markle is celebrating a very big legal victory!

On Thursday, a judge ruled in The Duchess of Sussex’s favor in her blockbuster High Court lawsuit against her nemesis, Associated Newspapers, which publishes The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

As we reported, the former actress accused the outlets of breach of copyright and misuse of private information by publishing portions of a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Since the judge ruled in Meg’s favor, an additional trial regarding the lawsuit has been deemed unnecessary, and the star is reportedly now seeking damages from the two outlets. So naturally, the mother-of-one has a lot to celebrate. She shared in a statement:

“After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices. These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they’ve been going on for far too long without consequence. For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep.”

The California native went on to accuse the UK outlets of selling “misinformation” and profiting from “people’s pain,” adding:

“The world needs reliable, fact-checked, high-quality news. What The Mail on Sunday and its partner publications do is the opposite. We all lose when misinformation sells more than truth, when moral exploitation sells more than decency, and when companies create their business model to profit from people’s pain.”

The activist ended her message by expressing gratitude toward the ruling, sharing:

“But for today, with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won. We now know, and hope it creates legal precedent, that you cannot take somebody’s privacy and exploit it in a privacy case, as the defendant has blatantly done over the past two years. I share this victory with each of you—because we all deserve justice and truth, and we all deserve better. I particularly want to thank my husband, mom, and legal team, and especially Jenny Afia for her unrelenting support throughout this process.”

AH-Mazing!

We’re glad Meg can officially check “change the media” off her list, and can’t wait to see what she tackles next.

[Image via Avalon/WENN]