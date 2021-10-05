Electrician Kills 3 Co-Workers In Rampage With Baseball Bat & Knife After Argument With Boss

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Three electricians are dead in Florida after their colleague snapped and allegedly slaughtered them following a workplace argument.

According to police, Shaun Runyon (above) fatally bludgeoned and stabbed three co-workers — Kevin Lanusse, 41, from Pennsylvania; Dewlon Donell, 46, from Maryland; and Gregory Dolezal, 41, from Ohio — at a shared house rented for them and their families by their company, J&B Electric. Seven people, including a 7-year-old girl, were in the Davenport house during the massacre over the weekend.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told press that the bloodbath stemmed from a fight the 39-year-old Pennsylvania native got involved in with his supervisor at 2 a.m. Friday morning. Runyon reportedly punched the supervisor before fleeing the job site.

His co-workers assumed he traveled back to Pennsylvania, but Runyon instead drove to Georgia and bought a crossbow — which he originally planned to kill his co-workers with, he later told authorities. The electrician then drove to Tampa, ditched his work car at the airport, then rented a different car from Enterprise. In Tampa, he bought a baseball bat, which he decided to use instead of the crossbow, police said.

Related: Why Brian Laundrie & His Family Aren’t Facing ‘More Serious’ Charges Yet

He reportedly returned to the house at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The first victim was beaten to death with the bat while he slept in his bed; Runyon repeatedly struck him “until he saw ‘brain matter,’” per the affidavit.

A second victim was found bludgeoned to death on the front porch. A third was left in extremely critical condition “and not expected to survive from his horrible wounds,” Sheriff Judd said after the attack. The third victim died on Saturday night in hospital.

A fourth victim was chased out of the house and hit with the bat on the neck, back, and shoulder, but managed to escape and was not critically injured. The three other people staying at the house — a husband, wife, and their child — managed to flee unharmed.

Sheriff Judd told reporters that officers worked quickly to track the suspect down, sharing:

“Obviously, our big concern immediately, was we had a murderer who was on a rampage at large. So where did he show up next? We knew once he had killed two, and he thought he had killed the third, he had nothing else to lose. Who else was he going to kill before he was in custody?”

Thankfully, witnesses helped investigators figure out where he was going. About two hours later, the electrician made his way to Lake Wales — about 30 minutes away — and knocked on a random door, covered in blood, claiming he was raped.

The residents of the home told Runyon he should go to the hospital, so he took off his bloodied clothes and sought medical attention. With no injuries, he was found at the hospital two hours after the attack, where he was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Police said he confessed, and admitted he knew all of his victims.

The company told investigators Runyon was expecting to come back to Pennsylvania the day before. However, Sheriff Judd said he still didn’t know exactly what set the suspect off. He explained:

“It is a horrific scene. We had no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later that he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them.”

Police said the suspect has a criminal history; most recently, he was arrested on May 21 in Nazareth, with charges including strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, assault, and terroristic threats. He was released on bail a week later. Other arrests include theft, theft of lost property, DUI, and careless driving.

Our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones.

[Image via Polk County Sheriff’s Office]