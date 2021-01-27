Elizabeth Hurley Claps Back With Most Unexpected Response After Piers Morgan Drags Her Topless Photo As 'Creepy'

Elizabeth Hurley is still around to make jaws drop and mouths drool — what she is not here for is the haters.

The Austin Powers star has made it clear over the past few months she has no intention of giving up her status as an international woman of immodesty! At 55 years old, Liz is still giving the young models on Instagram a run for their money with some seriously eye-popping displays of her bikini body.

For instance:

Oh, and…

On Monday she posted perhaps her most provocative pics yet, an impromptu shoot in the snow — in which she’s lost her top and is only just barely covered by a comfy looking coat. She captioned the photos:

“How could I resist?”

Well, someone hoped she would resist, apparently.

On the subsequent episode of Good Morning Britain, host and conservative provocateur Piers Morgan addressed the Royals star directly, calling her busty display “creepy”:

“Liz- Bit of snow so get your kit off? Is it not creepy? What is all this? I call this thirsty and I call it creepy… Put your clothes on.”

Really?? We mean, we get calling this thirsty, LOLz! It’s no doubt a thirst trap. But “creepy”?? She’s an adult woman flaunting her impressively preserved bod, what could be construed as creepy about it?

Of course, we mustn’t forget this is the man who saw Daniel Craig holding his infant son in a baby carrier and thought that image was emasculating.

He went on to ask who took the photos, demanding:

“Your son? Your 18- or 19-year-old son?”

What is he even suggesting? That it would make his point that this was a “creepy” endeavor if Liz’s son, model Damian Hurley, took them?

Well, sorry to disappoint. But it was a different family member altogether acting as shutterbug.

Liz responded to Piers and any others making the baseless suggestion, tweeting out sassily:

“Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not “

Ha! Didn’t see that one coming, did you??

While the thought of Liz getting her 80-year-old mother out in the cold to take her semi-topless pic may be comical (this fam really does deserve its own reality show!), we certainly don’t find it creepy. But hey, that’s just us.

What do YOU think of Elizabeth Hurley’s hot pics??

