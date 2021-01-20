54-Year-Old Salma Hayek Is BLOWING OUR MINDS With Her Bikini Photos!

Salma Hayek has been killing the bikini game since the ’90s, when she was dancing with a snake as Santanico Pandemonium in From Dusk Till Dawn.

But if you haven’t been following her on Instagram lately, we have news for you — nothing has changed. And we mean nothing.

If you thought Paul Rudd wasn’t aging, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet! At 54 years old, the Hitman’s Bodyguard star is defying the passage of time (and the laws of gravity — just sayin’!) in some VERY hot IG photos.

Ch-ch-check out the absolutely smokin’ star and her timeless body (below)!

[Image via Salma Hayek/Instagram.]