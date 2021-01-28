Larry King's Widow Shawn King Shares Unique Way Family Honored The Radio Host In Beautiful Tribute

So touching…

Larry King’s widow Shawn King revealed to ET the beautiful way her family honored the late radio host as he was laid to rest Wednesday. While not what we expected to hear at all, what his inner circle did during his burial service is so heartwarming.

As you surely know, King passed away Saturday in Los Angeles, weeks after being hospitalized for COVID-19 — though his cause of death has not been identified. Speaking of the service and the quick turnaround of events, his wife told the outlet:

“We laid him to rest this morning. And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don’t have time to, for me, to process. I’m still processing. And as are the boys, the whole family is just, you know, yeah.”

Aside from his other half, Larry leaves behind two kids he shared with Shawn — Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20 — as well as Larry King Jr., 59, his eldest son from his previous marriage to Annette Kaye.

So what did the family do to honor the legendary TV icon? Well, they paid tribute to his classic fashion sense, of course! The 61-year-old shared:

“We all, it was just family, we wore Larry’s suspenders, every one of us. And it was a beautiful, loving…just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that.”

What a clever way to keep his spirit alive during this difficult time!

The actress went on to describe how the experience, and sharing it only with the close-knit group of family members, has brought them all together to grieve as a unit:

“Death is maybe the great equalizer, I think. You know, when you experience it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away and the family goes close together. And that’s what happened. You know, it was beautiful.”

King’s sons have been outspoken on their deep sadness to lose their beloved father, whom they urged was more than just a “great broadcaster and interviewer,” writing in a joint Facebook statement:

“To us he was ‘dad.’ He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined.”

The brothers also took the opportunity to thank followers and friends for the outpouring of love they’d received following the media personality’s passing, acknowledging:

“And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives. The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful.”

We simply cannot image the pain the King family is feeling having just laid Larry to rest. Our hearts go out to them in this time of mourning. Larry’s legacy in the entertainment industry and beyond will truly never be forgotten.

