'He Pulled A Gun': Elizabeth Vargas' Ex Charged With Multiple Felonies After Police Standoff Left Her 'Traumatized'

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is trying to pick up the pieces after a horrific incident involving her ex-boyfriend.

As we reported on Wednesday, the former RHOC star was involved in a scary situation at her home in Newport Beach, California this week after her ex allegedly showed up, barricaded himself inside with her, and was involved in a very tense standoff with police.

Now, we are learning more about what went down in that awful incident, and what the 46-year-old reality TV alum apparently had to endure throughout.

For one, the Newport Beach Police Department issued a press release naming the man involved in the alleged event as 33-year-old Ryan Geraghty. He has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, felony possession of a firearm, and extortion. According to Page Six, his arrest record reveals that he is still in custody in Orange County now, and he is next due in court at some point on Thursday.

As we noted in our initial report, Vargas had previously called the cops at some point on Tuesday, allegedly to report Geraghty for possible extortion. An insider told Page Six that because of that call, police had started to monitor her house in Newport Beach for her safety.

Then, suddenly, things turned terrifying:

“She called the police [Tuesday], so police start monitoring the house, and he shows up. He runs in the house, holds her hostage, has a gun. When [police] realized he pulled a gun out, they raided.”

In their press release to the media, the Newport Beach PD confirmed that they prevented a potentially fatal situation:

“Once inside the residence, police officers encountered an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim. Officers took immediate action and placed the suspect into custody.”

And now, even though Vargas herself has not publicly commented on the nearly catastrophic incident, others around her are speaking out.

The reality TV alum’s manager, David Weintraub, released a statement about her to Page Six later on Wednesday, explaining:

“She’s shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience. Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she’s doing well.”

And other sources close to the public figure, who starred on season 15 of Bravo‘s hit show last year, explained that the situation between her and Geraghty had deteriorated in recent months.

According to one insider who spoke to the outlet, Vargas had been seeing the man “on and off for the last few months,” before he allegedly “began to extort her.”

The source explained:

“He became obsessive with her and would show up at places and come by her house randomly. He asked her for money all the time, so she gave him a little money, but then threatened to start extorting her.”

At some point, the insider claimed, Geraghty “eventually demanded” that Vargas “give him a car,” which she reportedly declined to do. From there, things evidently escalated to this week’s incident.

A second source explained how difficult things have been for Vargas in the immediate aftermath:

“She’s traumatized. She was held captive.”

Obviously, the mental and psychological toll taken in a situation like this is unfathomable.

Still, we are very glad Vargas is physically OK and the situation was thankfully defused very quickly.

