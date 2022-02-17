Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Say One Of The Kardashian Sisters Is CURRENTLY Pregnant!?

Does Ellen DeGeneres know something we don’t!?

The comedian certainly made it seem that way on Thursday’s episode of her eponymous talkshow while grilling Kris Jenner about her grandkids — and suggesting that a KarJenner might currently be pregnant!

The brow-raising comments came when Ellen asked the KUWTK alum which of her children she’d want to give her a 12th grandchild. Kris said a grandkid from Kendall Jenner would be “nice” because the supermodel is “the only one who hasn’t had a baby.”

That’s when Ellen seemed to imply that someone in the KarJenner klan was, in fact, already expecting, quipping:

“I think she’s not gonna be the 12th though. I think there’s gonna be one before she’s gonna have one.”

Oh!?

Kris seemed intrigued by the statement, and asked the host which of her kids she thinks will have the next baby — to which Ellen replied:

“I know who it is.”

When the matriarch asked if they’re “already pregnant,” Ellen confirmed, “Yep.” The pair then laughed as Kris jokingly begged:

“Please tell me.”

Um… tell us too, Ellen! This suspicious exchange comes amid fan speculation that Kourtney Kardashian is expecting a child with fiancé Travis Barker — so Ellen may very well be right about this! Then again, she could just be trolling.

What do U think? Watch the clip (below) and sound off in the comments.

