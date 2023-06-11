Megan Fox Unleashes On ‘Clout Chaser’ Who Claimed She Forced Sons To 'Wear Girls Clothes': ‘You F**ked With The Wrong Witch’!

Megan Fox won’t stand for anyone trying to spread rumors about her and her kids for their own political gain!

ICYMI, politician Robby Starbuck criticized the 37-year-old actress and her three children on Twitter earlier this week, penning this entire false tale about how she “forced” them “to wear girls clothes” and called the act “child abuse.” He wrote at the time:

“These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

It is so disgusting for him to not only use her young kids for his own gain but also potentially hurt them with this tweet, especially after Megan has been open about how her 10-year-old son Noah was bullied for wearing dresses in the past. Just awful. After the post went viral, her ex-husband Brian Austin Green clapped back at the “bogus story” in a statement to TMZ, saying:

“There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship. As a society I hope we continue to push to be better. This Robby Starbuck person is full of s**t, and I have no idea who he is.”

Now, Megan has entered the chat to unleash her rage over Robby’s claims! She took to Instagram on Saturday night, slamming the 34-year-old “clout chaser” for “exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign.” She wrote in a lengthy post:

“hey @robbystarbuck i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser but let me teach you something… irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense”

She continued:

“exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe. i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here”

Megan then ended with this mic drop line, “you f**ked with the wrong witch.” Damn. Claps for Megan right now! You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

