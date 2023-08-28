Elton John Hospitalized After Falling At His Home In The South Of France

We are sending all the love and well wishes in the world to Elton John, who is right now dealing with the aftermath of a scary fall at his home in the south of France.

The 76-year-old singer was at his villa in the city of Nice, France over the weekend when he slipped and fell. Rightfully concerned that he may have injured himself seriously, the star’s team immediately rushed him to a hospital for a check-up.

Related: OMG You Have To Hear Britney Spears’ Impression Of Elton John!

Per Page Six and others, the I’m Still Standing crooner was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in the neighboring area of Monaco. There, he was checked out by doctors in the hospital’s orthopedic center. He received “precautionary treatment” on Sunday for the fall, per that news outlet.

In a statement released to the media very early on Monday morning, John’s rep brought good news: he escaped serious injury in the slip, and will be on the mend quickly from here.

The rep explained:

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Thank goodness!

John has been making music and touring for more than five decades, so he’s no stranger to demanding physical activity. Heck, he just wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour back in early July. That tour saw him go all over the world playing gigs nightly to sold-out stadiums packed with fans.

Related: Crown Tried To Stop Elton John From Singing ‘Candle In The Wind’ At Princess Di’s Funeral?!

Ever since then, per Page Six, John has been hanging out along the French Riviera with his husband, David Furnish, and their two children. So, we hope that restful period continues a bit longer now that he’s dealing with the aftermath of this fall.

We are thankful it wasn’t much worse! Sending love and light to the legend!

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN]