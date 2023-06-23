Elvis Presley Estate BLASTS Sofia Coppola Priscilla Movie -- But Priscilla Can't Wait!

Yet another biopic dripping with controversy!

Hot on the heels of the frenetic Elvis comes another movie about Elvis Presley — only this one is from a very specific perspective. Sofia Coppola‘s Priscilla promises to tell the story from the perspective of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s (very) young bride, played by Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown). The role of Elvis will be played this time by Jacob Elordi (Euphoria).

After the teaser for the A24 flick dropped this week, some officials from the Elvis Estate were enraged. They told TMZ the movie was made without their knowledge or consent — and they think it’s just a cash grab!

We expected maybe they’d be upset about the content. Cailee Spaeny is a very young-looking actress, so it looks like they may actually be addressing head-on the controversial fact Priscilla started dating Elvis when she was just 14?

It seems, however, they’re more concerned with the aesthetics, as one official who saw the film told the outlet they thought it was “terrible”:

“It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like.”

What does Priscilla herself think? Besides being her story, it’s based on her own 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me — so she must be on board, right? Yup! She told TMZ:

“I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

Well, you can’t please everyone we guess. Even the Oscar-nominated Baz Luhrmann movie got pretty mixed reviews. What do YOU think, Perezcious cinephiles? Are you going to check it out??

