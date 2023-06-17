Priscilla Presley Shares Rare Family Photo -- And Says ‘Elvis Would Be Proud’ Of How Riley Keough Settled Family Feud!

Peace for the Presleys!

As Perezcious readers know, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough FINALLY reached an agreement over the late Lisa Marie Presley’s trust last month. It was, of course, the culmination of months of legal battles. Riley is now the sole trustee, and Priscilla got over a million bucks. She’ll also be allowed to be buried in Graceland, though not adjacent to her late husband.

Ultimately, attorneys for both parties shared that everyone was “happy” with the settlement. Now, Priscilla is taking things a step further and sharing that even the King of Rock and Roll himself would be happy!

In a legal declaration filed in Los Angeles courts Wednesday and obtained by People, the 78-year-old officially stated her satisfaction with the settlement, and went so far as to theorize that Elvis Presley himself would be “proud” of their granddaughter:

“My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family.’ Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us.”

It seems like it’s been so much easier for The Naked Gun actress to come forward with outright positive statements ever since the settlement was reached… And they say money doesn’t buy happiness! Ha!

She continued in her declaration:

“My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”

As you may recall, when Lisa Marie passed in January at 54 years old, Priscilla argued she was unaware of a 2016 amendment made to the Storm & Grace singer’s estate, which removed her as a trustee and replaced her with Riley and Benjamin Keough, who tragically passed in 2020.

Subsequently, she fought to void the changes in an attempt to prevent Riley from becoming the sole trustee, but as we reported, the two ultimately came to a settlement last month. The details aren’t 100% clear, but TMZ reported Priscilla’s payout was somewhere north of a mil.

Priscilla’s declaration also supports a motion to seal Riley’s petition to approve the pair’s settlement agreement, claiming the months of legal drama over Lisa Marie’s state was “misconstrued” as “a ‘fight’ over my beloved daughter’s trust.” Whether the court approves the petition or not, Priscilla’s removal as a trustee has been set in stone as she apparently signed a settlement agreement.

Money talks!

And just in case you don’t believe the grandmother and granddaughter are back on good terms, the Agent Elvis voice actress made it clear by sharing a RARE family photo with Riley and Lisa Marie’s 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley on Friday. The proud grandma just couldn’t contain her excitement for the young girls as they graduated from middle school. She shared:

“Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!”

See (below):

It’s great to see everyone together! We hope the peace and happiness lasts for years to come!

