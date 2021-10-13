Singer Emani 22 Dead At 22 -- Friend Bhad Bhabie Pays Tribute: 'Doesn't Even Feel Real'

Dead at just 22 years old… it’s just not enough time, you barely get to live any life at all…

Sadly that’s the tragic story for Emani 22. The R&B singer has reportedly died at just 22 years old. There has been no official confirmation on how it happened, but reports have been circulating online that the rising star, real name Emani Johnson, was killed in a car accident.

Emani had just released her debut album, The Color Red, independently to streaming sites last year. She was rapidly growing in popularity on Instagram, having racked up nearly 150k followers before her passing.

While her family have not put out a statement, her friends in the music industry have been taking to social media to mourn.

Rapper Bhad Bhabie posted a photo with her pal on Monday night, writing:

“I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister I’m gonna miss you so much”

Her old friend @alannatheballer wrote:

“my heart hurts so bad. i love you so much emani. i’m so sorry this happened to you. you didn’t deserve this at all! you were such a light to so many of us. thank you for always being so loving and kind to me. you always went above and beyond for me and always looked out for me. i love how bold you were and were never scared to tell me how you feel.”

Reminiscing on their school days together, she added:

“we had english together and i would always catch her staring at me and then she would always text me how beautiful i was. she was always so consistent in that haha. she would sing to me in class and i always knew she would blow up because of how beautiful and good her voice was. she even wrote me a song last year and it meant the world to me. thank you so much for always making me smile.”

Another friend, Sincere Show, wrote on Facebook:

“I’m heartbroken right now the last thing I thought I’d hear today was that you’re gone I never question s**t but this is crazy like why her I cannot believe this Rest In Peace #Imani @lonebrain.”

May she rest in peace.

