Emily Ratajkowski Claims Robin Thicke Groped Her ‘Bare Breasts’ During Blurred Lines Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski accused Robin Thicke of crossing a serious line while on the set of his music video for Blurred Lines.

In an excerpt from the 30-year-old model’s upcoming book, My Body, obtained by The Sunday Times of London, she opened up about her experience of filming the controversial video, where she appeared topless along with two other models. While Ratajkowski initially had no issues with the nudity required for the gig, she claims things soon changed when the singer inappropriately groped her at one point. She reportedly wrote:

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.”

Thicke also started acting extremely drunk when the incident happened:

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’”

The Gone Girl actress expressed that his actions made her feel “naked for the first time that day” despite being partially nude throughout the shoot. And although Ratajkowski felt uncomfortable, she continued on with the video anyway:

“I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn’t react — not really, not like I should have.”

The director Diane Martel also confirmed the incident to The Sunday Times of London, saying:

“I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f**k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!’”

Additionally, Martel noted that Thicke “sheepishly” apologized to Emily and was “contrite” after the incident before adding:

“I don’t think he would have done this had he been sober.”

According to Rolling Stone, the momma of one shared in the book that she never brought up the altercation until now because she wanted to forget it ever happened and protect the set environment Martel created for the other girls.

Thicke has not responded to the accusation Emily made at this time. Reactions to the revelation from her book, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

