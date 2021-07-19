Emily Ratajkowski Compares Herself To Britney Spears After Trolls Call Her A 'S**tty Mom'

Emily Ratajkowski has had it with mommy shamers!

The model took to Instagram on Friday to address the constant negativity hitting her inbox since she gave birth to her firstborn Sylvester Apollo Bear four months ago.

Comparing the hate she has received to the bullying Britney Spears faced back in the day, the 30-year-old shared in her IG Story:

“We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney and calling her a bad mom when she drove with her baby in her lap. We talk about how we have to ‘do better’ as a culture. Meanwhile my comments are filled [with] awful remarks about how I don’t deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all.”

Wow, an inneresting callback to Brit there! She’s not wrong — while most of the internet is noting the unfair way the pop star used to be bullied online, it does seem hypocritical for others to be sliding into Emily’s DMs with mean commentary! And to tell someone they “don’t deserve to be a mom”?! So not okay!

The Blurred Lines video vixen continued to bash the haters, concluding:

“I don’t care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it’s incredibly scary to become a parent and nobody deserves to be told by strangers that they’re a s**tty mother.”

Very powerful. And she certainly has a point! The wife of Sebastian Bear-McClard has faced major backlash this summer — spearheaded by the controversial TV personality Piers Morgan — when she posted a pic in which she posed in a swimsuit with her baby, whose neck was unsupported. Piers took to Twitter in June, complaining:

“That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata — and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same. Happy to give you some tips if you need them.”

He was far from the last to “mansplain” child rearing, either. The chat got so bad, the new parent eventually disabled comments from the photograph — despite an actual doctor coming to her defense to tell Yahoo Life that babies over the age of four months (Sylvester was three months in the picture) or who can sit up on their own don’t need as much head support.

Either way, we totally get why she’s so frustrated to be inundated with negativity over her parenting ways! Reactions to her comparison to Spears, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

