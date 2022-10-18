Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Making Out With A Guy Who Is NOT Brad Pitt On Steamy NYC Date!

It looks like Emily Ratajkowski is off the market — and it’s got nothing to do with those Brad Pitt rumors!

On Friday, the model was spotted out and about in New York City on a date with a mystery man. The pair were super hands on and definitely seemed to be enjoying their time together as they sealed it with a kiss (or ten)! The couple were smiling as they dined and had cocktails — and at one point Emily was even seen caressing his face as they gazed into each other’s eyes. And then of course there was the full-on making out! LOLz! See it all in the pics on DailyMail.com.

Yeah, it seems like they’re very into each other amid her split with Sebastian Bear-McClard. And to make it all the more dreamy, they sped off on his motorcycle at the end of the night — total swoon! It sounds like something straight from a movie, doesn’t it?

It wasn’t long before the actress’ sexy mystery man was identified. According to PageSix on Monday, his name is Orazio Rispo (pictured above, inset). The Manhattan DJ has been linked to wealthy socialites like Stavros Niarchos, Charlotte Casiraghi, and Mark Getty — he was even reported to have mixed for none other than Uma Thurman at art dealer Gerard Faggionato’s 50th birthday. Not hard to see how he got mixed up with the elite crowd. Orazio is the son of Giampiero Rispo, founder and president of luxury residential brokerage Domus Realty. Innerestingly enough, Daddy Rispo is also the director of BANDEBRA, which makes “natural, organic, comfortable, and sexy alternatives to bras.” Huh.

Rispo has his own impressive resumé. He’s been in the music industry for over a decade per his LinkedIn — and along with his good looks he’s also got an impressive resume. He’s the CSO of a mobile social services app called Sprokit, he majored in psychology and political science, cognitive psychology and psycholinguistics at Columbia University where he graduated in 2015, and is multilingual. Oh yeah, and now he’s got Emrata in his life, too!

But don’t get too excited yet — you can’t go stalking the businessman online as his Instagram and Facebook pages have all recently gone private. Could his romance with the 31-year-old be to blame for the sudden social media shut down? Hmm…

What a seriously hot couple, though! We wish the best for Emily and Orazio amid their budding romance — and we hope to see more of them soon.

