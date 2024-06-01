Eminem Is Back... Back Again... And Back In Trouble For Mocking Megan Thee Stallion Shooting!

Eminem is back with new music, and he’s taking a cheap shot at Megan Thee Stallion.

On Thursday, the Lose Yourself rapper dropped his latest song Houdini off his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Right off the bat, listeners were transported back to his early days of rap — for better or for worse — as it sampled his 2002 track Without Me. You know, the “Guess who’s back, back again? / Shady’s back” song! But the nostalgia was quickly replaced with disgust when fans noticed he took aim at the Hot Girl Summer rapper with one icky bar in particular.

Related: J.Lo CANCELS Summer Tour Amid Low Ticket Sales & Ben Affleck Drama!

In the track’s first verse, Slim Shady raps:

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat?”

Oh, no…

As we all know, Megan was infamously shot in the feet by rapper Tory Lanez following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020. The WAP rapper eventually testified against him in court, recalling of the disastrous night:

“I started walking away and I hear Tory yell, ‘dance, b**ch.’ I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet and I see all of this blood.”

He ended up being found guilty in late 2022, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison last summer.

Megan has been open about how much the shooting has affected her, so fans were rightly SHOCKED to hear Eminem revictimize her with such a lack of remorse. On X (Twitter) users made sure to make their disapproval known:

“WEIRD. Making a joke out of someone’s trauma? Megan literally got shot on both her feet and she has been depressed” “Yeah, this was disgusting, especially coming from a grown man. Just unnecessary” “Eminem making Megan Thee Stallion shooting jokes. This not going to go well for him.” “Megan Thee Stallion becoming the butt of the joke by huge rappers like Drake Nicki [Minaj] and Eminem (who is literally old enough to be her dad) just because she spoke out about her domestic violence is so f**king sad leave her alone???? WE LOVE U MEGOD” “He needs to retire asap”

Listen to the full song (if you dare) below:

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Eminem & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, & WENN]