Beloved Pennsylvania News Anchor's Gruesome Death Ruled A Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It’s a time of unbelievable tragedy for a local Pennsylvania community in the wake of a beloved news anchor’s death.

On Monday, Emily Matson, an Erie News Now anchor of nearly 20 years, died in a truly horrifying way. Local outlet the Erie Times-News reported she was hit by a train in Fairview Township, where she lived… And sadly, her death has been ruled a suicide. Lyell Cook, the Erie County Coroner told the New York Post on Tuesday the evidence she died by suicide was “unquestionable,” but didn’t offer any more details.

How completely devastating. We can’t imagine choosing to go out in such a gruesome, horrifically violent way…

Lilly Broadcasting, the outlet’s parent company, paid tribute to Emily with a somber statement on Monday:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of our beloved Erie News Now news anchor Emily Matson. Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania. We loved Emily dearly and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time.”

Our hearts are broken for her loved ones…

Following her passing, co-workers remembered her fondly with statements of their own. Former Erie News Now reporter Paul Wagner told the Erie Times-News:

“She was very, very upbeat. She was a very positive person. She was always encouraging the new people. She always had a joke for everyone.”

Meteorologist Sara Tonks added:

“I can’t count the number of times that I would stop by her desk to talk to her or just listen to her talk to others.”

Emily’s final broadcast came just before the weekend on Friday night. Watch the station’s tribute (below):

We’re holding her family and the Erie community close in our hearts during this awful time. Rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Images via Erie News Now/YouTube]