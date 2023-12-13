The Final Hours Of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Cancer Battle Will Air On Mama June Shannon’s Show

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell may have tragically passed away, but it sounds like we haven’t seen the last of her yet.

Early on Wednesday morning, family sources informed TMZ that viewers should expect to see Anna’s battle with stage four adrenal carcinoma documented in an upcoming season of Mama June: From Not to Hot. Per the sources, the late 29-year-old wanted to be transparent with fans about her battle so they can better understand what she faced in her final months — and what cancer sufferers at large commonly face.

That’s nothing short of a MAJOR decision to let camera crews in on such a vulnerable time of her life. In fact, it’s something these sources say she actually had no qualms with. And by the sound of it, they were there up until the very end…

The sources noted that for the final three weeks of Anna’s life, she had been in hospice, yet still remained open to allowing camera crews to shoot everything. Apparently, production was even there just HOURS before her death, but called it quits before she passed so the family could share that devastating moment in private. The outlet reported production will not film her upcoming funeral, either, despite Anna reportedly being OK with both situations.

Wow. It’s pretty eerie to know that some of the final footage of Anna we’ll see will document her last hours on earth… It’s hard to know how to even feel about it! But the fact that she wanted to be transparent with fans about cancer says so much about her, and the impact she continues to have on the world.

We knew that some footage of the mother of two’s battle with cancer was on the horizon as she had agreed to let cameras in on her and Eldridge Toney’s secret wedding in March, of course. However, we certainly didn’t expect to hear the entire battle was filmed.

The outlet was also told that Anna requested her funeral be open-casket and open to the public so fans could attend. In it, she wanted TikTok star Angela Butler, whom she formed a close friendship with, to sing Usher Me by Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers — like she apparently did prior to the reality star’s passing.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Was it the right move to have cameras present for so much of her cancer battle? Will YOU be watching? We just hope it won’t be too heartbreaking for her family to have to go through again when it airs. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.

[Images via Anna Cardwell & Eldridge Toney/Instagram & TikTok, & Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]