Erika Jayne Thought About Suicide 'Many Times' Amid Difficult Tom Girardi Embezzlement Battle

Erika Jayne is opening up about how difficult her life has been in the midst of estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s legal battle over embezzlement allegations.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is the focus of a two-hour documentary which debuted Wednesday on Peacock. In the doc, called Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, the 52-year-old gets distressingly candid about her mental health.

Of course, Tom is the now-disbarred lawyer accused of stealing more than $15 million worth of client funds from the Lion Air Flight 610 crash settlement for his personal use. As his legal battled bubbled up over the last couple years, Erika has been in the thick of it. And the reality TV veteran hasn’t liked it one bit.

Speaking candidly in the new doc, Jayne disturbingly reveals that she thought about suicide “many times” amid her divorce, the lawsuit, and the embezzlement allegations:

“There was nothing hopeful on the horizon for years. That’s when you’re like, ‘well, why am I here?’ I thought about killing myself many times. I would talk to my son, I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be here.'”

Thankfully, Erika’s 30-year-old son Tommy Zizzo, who she had from a previous relationship, sat her down and very explicitly talked her out of it:

“He was like, ‘here’s what you’re going to do. You’re gonna dig your heels in and you’re going to fight like a motherf**ker and you’re going to show everyone that they were wrong and you were right and then we can have this conversation after that.’ But until then, you’re going to fight.'”

Wow. Clearly he loves his momma a lot.

Of course, Erika has long denied that she had anything to do with Tom’s embezzlement. In August of 2022, that denial was made official, as it were, when she was cleared of wrongdoing in the criminal case. But that still hasn’t stopped the emotions from overflowing. And she’s still fighting some civil battles, leading to the court of public opinion still being foisted upon her.

Nowhere was that felt more acutely than in the twelfth season of RHOBH when Erika infamously told her cast mates that “I don’t care about anybody but me.” That did NOT sit well with Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, or Crystal Kung Minkoff, all of whom were incredulous over whether Erika had any sympathy for the victims of Tom’s alleged crimes. Looking back on that testy Bravo exchange in the doc, Erika said “none of them [the cast members] would survive in this environment that I’m in,” and added:

“I don’t think those girls really cared about how I felt, grieving a marriage and a person you were married to and the idea of that person. They care about their own skin. There was a whole lot of judgment and accusations, repeatedly, over and over again. I had to defend myself every day.”

Clearly, tensions have NOT cooled among the Housewives. Not that we would have expected them to…

Regardless, we are heartened that Erika appears to be through the most mentally challenging parts of the ordeal. Say what you will about her, and about Tom’s alleged crimes, but our hearts break whenever we hear about anybody dealing with suicidal thoughts. Sending love and light!

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

