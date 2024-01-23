Erika Jayne Begs Andy Cohen To 'Eviscerate' Kyle Richards At RHOBH Reunion -- Because Of THIS?!

Kyle Richards better watch out! Erika Jayne hopes Andy Cohen drags her through the mud during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion!

The cast is set to film the season 12 reunion on Friday, and the Pretty Mess singer is crossing her fingers and hoping the Real Housewives executive producer truly puts Kyle in the hot seat over the status of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. Sitting down on Watch What Happens Live last week, Erika dished:

“As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment. I love her. She’s a dear friend of mine, but fair is fair.”

Hah! If you don’t remember, Erika was grilled about her then-dissolved marriage to ex-lawyer Tom Girardi during the last reunion, in which she was questioned why she stayed in the relationship for so long and didn’t open up about their marriage struggles sooner. They split amid his ongoing fraud scandal, so there was a TON of speculation about their romance and divorce at the time!

Not very different to Kyle and Moe who opened up about struggling with marriage issues last year after shocking divorce reports hit the internet. While they haven’t taken any steps to legally split yet, they have been spending time apart and seemingly moving on with other women (though the reality star has insisted she’s not dating her new pal Morgan Wade despite rumors).

All of the marriage drama has been playing out on screen this season, so we bet Erika’s not the only one who wants Kyle to answer all the tough questions. But here’s the crazy part!! It doesn’t sound like Andy’s going to push her very hard!!

Huh?!

The talk show host seems confident the 55-year-old mother of four is going to spill just enough tea without too much pressure — and he doesn’t seem to be going into the conversation guns blazing. On Monday, he clapped back at Erika’s plea, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“My plan is never to eviscerate anyone, but I always ask the questions that need to be asked.”

As for how he will tackle Kyle and Mauricio?! He said:

“Kyle has been very forthcoming with me since we wrapped filming about where she is with Mauricio. I expect that to continue at the reunion, which we tape on Friday.”

Certainly seems like he’s hoping Kyle will do the heavy lifting for him! But if things aren’t getting juicy enough, maybe Erika will butt into the reunion to ask the difficult questions herself. She seems eager for the chance! See her dive into this hot topic (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube]