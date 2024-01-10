Erika Jayne Could Lose A MILLION BUCKS In 'Ex' Tom Girardi's Legal Battle

Erika Jayne could be out a pretty penny depending on how Tom Girardi’s legal battle goes.

Last week, the disgraced lawyer, who pleaded not guilty to wire fraud charges last year, was found competent to stand trial amid his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. And if he’s convicted, he might not be the only one suffering a major loss…

Although the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star may have filed for divorce years ago at this point, there really hasn’t been any progress on that front — which sounds like it could end up costing Erika. Tom’s attorney Ronald Richards told The US Sun on Tuesday:

“Her divorce has been sitting on ice since 2021. They’re doing nothing in that case. She is set to get half of whatever remains after the bankruptcy case, some things are exempt and there are community assets.”

Girardi Keese, of course, filed for bankruptcy a few years ago, which also involved Erika. But though the reality star denied she ever had any involvement with the 84-year-old’s alleged crimes, she could still be held accountable. Richards told the outlet she could lose up to a MILLION dollars:

“But if he’s convicted, a restitution order could attack whatever is left, and she could lose out, as well as be on the hook for lifetime alimony payments.”

Ouch! Better hold onto that reality show gig!

The attorney believes there will still be money left after the bankruptcy case but speculates Erika believed she could have gotten her cut quick and easy through the divorce… But as things went on, all parties found out it would be a long while before the funds weren’t tied up anymore — and Richards thinks she’s “not happy” Tom has been found competent to stand trial.

Yeah, we can see why.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Bravo/YouTube]