Erika Jayne DRAGS Denise Richards & Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans In Savage RHOBH Moment!

Erika Jayne hit Denise Richards with a “f**king low blow” in the latest installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Tensions came to a boiling point during Wednesday’s episode when the XXPEN$IVE singer and the Bond girl reignited a years-old feud. And they brought it to a whole new level this time around.

During a dinner with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, Erika took aim at Denise’s OnlyFans account! Clearly trying to smut shame her co-star, she mentioned it’s “$7 for a naked bundle” of Denise. However, Sutton chimed in to correct her about their co-star’s content, pointing out, “But it’s not really naked.” Erika didn’t back down, though, adding:

“It is. It started out as porn, that’s really what it is.”

Garcelle, for her part, admitted later in a confessional that $7 is “a little low for Denise f**king Richards.” That’s technically a compliment, we think.

Related: Larsa Pippen Gets Called Out For ‘Kissing The Kardashians’ Ass’ In RHOM!

But things really came to a head during a taco Tuesday night at Crystal Kung Minkoff’s house, when Erika and Denise attempted to lay to rest a previous argument that had taken place at Kyle Richards’ place. Erika recalled of their other conversation:

“You came in, you had an agenda. You called me a bitch and I apologized to you sincerely. Here’s what I’m saying, it’s fine, I don’t care.”

However, Denise hit back, claiming she was upset because Erika only wanted to have the conversation on her “terms” — something the Pretty Mess singer denied.

You see, the main issue at hand here has to do with a Season 10 conversation in which Erika and Lisa Rinna loudly discussed threesomes at Denise’s house in front of her then-underage daughter Sami Sheen. Denise brought up the complaint, but Erika brushed it off — something the mom of three felt was “beyond, beyond inappropriate.”

Then, Erika made things even more personal, taking a shot at Sami, who is now 19, having her own OnlyFans:

“OK, your oldest daughter’s on OnlyFans. She doesn’t know [about threesomes]?”

Shocked, the Undercover Brother actress responded:

“That is a f**king low blow. To bring up my daughter’s OnlyFans.”

But Erika didn’t let up. She accused:

“You came in slurring inarticulate, could not string two words together and wanted to call me a bitch. You want me to sit here and pretend like it didn’t happen? What do you think, I’m not going to go to OnlyFans? I’m not going to go as f**king low as I can? Have you met me?”

Ha! We actually love how self-aware that was of Erika. She added that Denise “asked for” it — and said “nobody remembers” the threesome conversation anyway:

“You shouldn’t have come up into [Kyle’s] house asking like a f**king bitch and we wouldn’t be here.”

And then she hit Denise with one final “low blow.” She said:

“I think it’s great. I just want to know, who’s more profitable? You or Sami.”

DAMN. That is some cold-hearted s**t right there! Because something tells us she knew the answer already when she asked! Ouch!

Did YOU catch the episode? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Bravo/YouTube & Sami Sheen/Instagram]