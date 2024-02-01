Erika Jayne Comes Face-To-Face With Victims Of Husband's Alleged Fraud! Get Your 1st Look!

Erika Jayne met with her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s fraud victims for the first time — and it was caught on camera!

Perezcious readers will recall that the disgraced attorney allegedly embezzled over $15 million from his clients and more than $3 million from the settlement funds for the families of the victims who died in the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash. Meanwhile, Erika was accused of having knowledge of or involvement in Tom’s alleged actions. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has maintained her innocence since the start, and eventually was dismissed from the ongoing lawsuit filed against the 84-year-old in Chicago. However, her troubles aren’t over yet!

Now, Erika finally sat down to talk with several women who were allegedly defrauded by Tom in his financial schemes years ago in the upcoming documentary sequel for The Housewife and the Hustler. Get ready for some intense conversations, y’all! In a trailer for ABC News Studios and L.A. Times Studios’ The Housewife and The Hustler 2: The Reckoning, the reality star could be seen sitting at a table with the victims before saying:

“I’m at sort of a loss for what to say …”

Oof! Awkward! When one person asked if she had seen part one of the documentary, she responded:

“The Housewife and The Hustler? I did.”

And that’s not all! Before the end of the trailer, a victim goes on to ask Erika point blank:

“Why did it take you so long?”

To which she fired back:

“I was never asked to do this. Nobody was really interested in my side of the story.”

Erika has been criticized for having zero empathy for the victims throughout this legal battle. So will we get to see a new side of her as she speaks with these women? Will she apologize? We’ll have to wait and see! Watch the trailer (below):

Reactions? Do you plan to watch part two of the documentary? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/ABC News/YouTube]