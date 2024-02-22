Kyle Richards Says Something 'Happened That Made Me Lose My Trust' In Mauricio Umansky, BUT...

Kyle Richards is shedding light on what caused the rift between her and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky… sort of.

On Wednesday night’s Season 13 finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 55-year-old reality TV veteran spoke about her marriage in a confessional clip. And while she didn’t have much to say as far as specifics go, she offered a REALLY ear-catching cryptic comment:

“There were things that happened [in the marriage] that made me lose my trust, and I wasn’t able to recover from [them].”

Whoa!!

That’s a big reveal, even if it’s not specific. And it obviously draws us to one initial conclusion: does that mean she caught the Buying Beverly Hills star cheating??? Well, weirdly… no!

Related: Is Kyle Really Thinking About Leaving ‘RHOBH’ Because Of This Drama??

In a follow-up conversation during the ep with co-star Erika Jayne, Kyle straight-up denied that cheating played any part in causing the rift in her marriage! She said:

“I think the hardest part about what we’re going through is that there isn’t one big huge thing. That’s the hardest part for me. There’s these things that I’ve been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can’t get.”

And when Erika naturally asked what we are all wondering in regards to infidelity, Kyle denied any had taken place:

“There’s literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It’s not about our family, it’s not about external family, it’s not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me.”

Wow. So is she defending Mo? Or herself? We mean, there’s been more Morgan Wade drama than hints of his straying. Just sayin’.

But if cheating is out… what was it then?! What happened?? Kyle didn’t go that far, even though we expect her to open up a lot about it during the forthcoming three-part RHOBH reunion. Instead, she suggested the ‘opposites attract’ vibe which initially drew her to Mauricio may have simply waned:

“When we first met, we were really opposites … and that worked. You know, I always would joke that if it wasn’t for me, he’d be dead, because I keep him safe. And if it wasn’t for him, I would never take chances in life. And that worked.”

Sadly, that happens, y’all. People grow apart — but mostly if they don’t make the effort to stay on the same page. It’s something couples really should do when they have kids, right?

Speaking of which, Kyle also discuss how difficult the news of separation has been on their daughters — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 15, along with Kyle’s 35-year-old daughter Farrah from a previous relationship — by saying:

“[When the separation news came out] they thought that the rug had been pulled out from underneath of them because things are worse than we led on to be.”

Sadly, we already know that’s the case for the girls based on Umansky’s latest Buying Beverly Hills trailer. What do U make of this latest turn in the embattled couple’s saga, y’all? Sound OFF with your thoughts and reactions down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Bravo/YouTube/YouTube]