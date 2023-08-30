Erika Jayne Reveals She's 'Seeing Someone Younger' Amid Tom Girardi Divorce!

Erika Jayne has a new man! A younger one…

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is, of course, going through a divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi. But while she and the 84-year-old attorney both have lots to deal with from a legal perspective — and with the end of their marriage — Erika is moving on romantically!!

During this week’s episode of the Two Ts In A Pod podcast, the 52-year-old reality TV star opened up about love to co-hosts and fellow Real Housewives vets Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp.

While the gals were chatting about the “hottest Bravo husbands” in that network’s universe, Teddi queried Erika about whether she has “always been attracted to an elder male,” considering her 32-year age gap with Girardi. And that’s when Erika dropped the bomb!

The Las Vegas residency star replied:

“No, I’m actually seeing someone younger now.”

Oh?! And while Erika refused to identify the man, she teased Teddi and Tamra by saying he has “black hair and brown skin.”

Ooh!! Hot!

Then, when the podcast pair asked if the Bet It All On Blonde residency queen was going to reveal the man’s identity on the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika jammed HARD on the brakes:

“Absolutely not. No. Come on, guys, I deserve a moment of peace. I take this day by day. I’m not saying that [about] the relationship, I’m saying that about life… As long as it feels good and we’re happy, I’m good.”

Um, gurl… The whole reason you’re famous is sharing the juicy aspects of your life! Tell us already!

Who do YOU think it is, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/KCAL News/YouTube]