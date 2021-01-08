Will RHOBH Fire Erika Jayne Amid Accusations Of Embezzlement From Orphans?

Things could be getting even worse for Erika Jayne amidst her and husband Tom Girardi’s fraud and embezzlement accusations! This time, it could be money taken out of her pocket.

Former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills guest star Dana Wilkey recently spoke to podcast host David Yontef on his show Behind The Velvet Rope about the scandal and her opinions on the pair’s divorce.

Before we dive into the new deets, a quick refresher: Erika and Tom are two defendants in a new lawsuit accusing the 81-year-old and his law firm of embezzling money intended for family members of the victims who died in a 2018 Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia. This included funds to support orphans whose loved ones passed in the tragic accident!

The complaint alleged the Bravo stars used the money to pay for their “lavish” lifestyles. Then when news broke in November that the songstress had filed for divorce, it was quickly interpreted by many as a “scam” to protect their assets from the lawsuit.

Yeesh.

Now, Dana has spilled her juicy insight on the matter and what she thinks RHOBH‘s network will do about the scandalous situation. When asked if viewers can expect to see the legal drama play out on screen, she wasn’t so sure, saying:

“Well, if it goes criminal, I’d say absolutely not. You know, but if it goes, if it stays in civil, then there’s a chance you will, but it will be generally, I think, around her showing the fans that she didn’t know what was going on and to try to kind of redeem herself in their eyes so that they could move forward with her.”

Would that work? Are Bravo viewers really going to trust her? Would YOU??

That said, the interviewee was not so sure the 49-year-old would even be kept on the series, suggesting:

“It depends on what comes out. I mean, they [Bravo], obviously they can take any position as things play out, right, based on the agreement that they have. They could definitely say, you know, we’ve decided, but, but I don’t think they would ever not use her. They would just use her up to a certain point.”

“Up to a certain point”… we can’t help but wonder if she means Erika being given a villain edit before getting kicked off the show.

Despite the TV personality having filmed a few episodes for the upcoming season, Dana added it’s totally viable the soon-to-be ex Mrs. Girardi could just vanish from the series if the accusations become more substantial:

“And then all of a sudden she’d be like gone. Right. I mean, that’s what would happen. They wouldn’t just like, forget like the 10 episodes they shot already. You know what I’m saying? Like they don’t, they don’t do that.”

Hmm, we aren’t so sure. Teresa Giudice went to prison for fraud for 15 months, and she got her job back on RHONJ. Crime isn’t exactly a dealbreaker on reality TV.

When asked about her own very non-legal opinion about Erika’s involvement in criminal activity, Dana had this to say:

“Well, I think that there’s serious public evidence that states that she may have [been involved], yeah.”

Yikes, that’s a big claim to make! She also confirmed her stance on the divorce scandal, stating:

“My position on Erika getting the divorce wasn’t that it was a sham. They came up with the sham concept as a way that Erika was trying to hide assets was the allegation being made.”

Ouch! But the 45-year-old is surprisingly supportive of the potential convict, adding:

“And I don’t think that was what she was doing. In fact, I think she was trying to separate herself from the debt cascade that she knew was coming, you know, that she wouldn’t drown in it.”

Hmmm… A lot to ponder on while we wait for more of an official statement from Erika herself, who has remained tight-lipped ever since she got slammed for her Game of Thrones video. Stealing money is never okay, but it looks especially bad when you’re taking it from orphans! That’s beyond Giudice territory.

What do U think about all of this, Perezcious readers?? Wanna see the lawsuit unfold on reality TV or leave that for the courtrooms? Let us know in the comments (below)!

